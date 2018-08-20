Country's top CEOs earn 33 times more than their employees

It has been revealed the bosses of Ireland's top 20 companies earn, on average, 33 times more than their employees.

Research from the Irish Times has found the total pay of the country's top CEOs was €35 million last year.

The bosses of companies like Ryanair, Kerry Group and Paddy Power-Betfair earn an average of €1.8 million each.

That is compared to the average staff pay of €55,000.

Digital Desk