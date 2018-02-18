Cost of diesel has increased while petrol prices fall

Oil prices have dropped but the cost of diesel has increased by 0.4 cent while petrol has fallen by 0.1 cent.

The AA's Fuel Prices Survey outlines how much an average motorist will spend on fuel per month.

Barry Aldworth from the AA says taxation on fuel needs to be addressed to make commuting more affordable.

He said: "Your average motorist driving a petrol powered vehicle would spend approximately €207 a month on fuel.

"Your average diesel driving motorist would spend about €191.50.

"We do know if we want to make to cost of commuting more affordable, taxation needs to be looked at."

- Digital Desk