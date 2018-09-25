Cork's Tyndall Institute secures €7m in Horizon2020 funding

As one of Europe’s leading research centres and Ireland’s national institute for high-tech hardware, Tyndall has been awarded over €7 million for research projects in the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme.

Tyndall secured €5.4 million in its own right and facilitated a further €1.83 million for five Irish partner companies in 8 EU-wide technology innovation projects. This is a record funding allocation for Ireland’s ICT research led by Tyndall within the EC ICT Research theme.

Acknowledging the significance of the funding, Tyndall CEO Prof. William Scanlon said the awards demonstrate the real value of market-leading innovation by Tyndall across core areas of nano-electronics and photonics.

Georgios Fagas, Head of EU Programmes with Chief Executive Prof. William Scanlon of Tyndall pictured at the announcement that Ireland’s national institute for high-tech hardware and one of Europe’s leading research centres, Tyndall, has been awarded over €7million for research projects in the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme.

"Securing funding for 57% of our proposals in this very competitive European programme is a strong endorsement of the world-leading research being undertaken at Tyndall, and nationally we are providing important leadership by showing what’s achievable for Ireland through excellent and transformational research at this level.”

“This exceptional research funding success reflects a record year for Tyndall in the European arena, with €13m in project funding secured in 2018 from 13 high- potential research projects. Importantly for Ireland, Tyndall’s industry partners will accrue €5m of this total.

"As part of large-scale European consortia, these cutting edge research projects have an overall budget of €80 million and involve ground breaking research in emerging technology areas, with potential ultimately for knock-on high value jobs in Ireland, ” he added.

New smart technology innovation is at the forefront of these new projects in areas such as autonomous vehicles, med-tech, agri-tech, datacoms and nanomaterials.

More than 40 high value R&D jobs will be created directly as a result of the funding and the ultimate commercialisation impact will be significant for the Irish economy. Funding will also be available to support innovators, and SMEs in particular, through access to research expertise, infrastructure and manufacturing pilot lines.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, T.D. congratulated Tyndall on this exceptional result, and said the EU clearly recognises the impact that Tyndall is having in shaping future technology.

"Working with Ireland’s technology companies and SMEs, this world-class Institute is leading the development of highly innovative solutions with a global impact, which will help solve some key challenges presented by the pace of technological advances and our connected lives.”

Nationally, Ireland secured €16 million in funding through the recently announced European Commission’s Horizon 2020 ICT Funding call, with a total of €7 million going to Tyndall projects.

* Established with a mission to support industry and academia in driving research to market, Tyndall National Institute is one of Europe’s leading research centres in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) research and development and the largest facility of its type in Ireland. Established in 2004 as a successor to the National Microelectronics Research Centre (NMRC founded in 1982) at University College Cork, the Institute employs over 460 researchers, engineers and support staff, with a full-time graduate cohort of 135 students generating over 200 peer-reviewed publications each year