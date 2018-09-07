Cork’s tech ‘set for further growth in 2019’

By Pádraig Hoare

IT@Cork, the voluntary group which represents more than 200 companies working within tech in the Cork region, has launched its annual Leaders Awards.

The 12th awards will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on October 19.

John Drury, Smarttech247 and chair of Leaders Awards, Peter Coppinger, Teamwork.com, Eoghan O’Mahony, senior cluster manager, it@cork, and Caroline O’Driscoll, KPMG and chairperson it@cork, at the launch of the it@cork Leader Awards 2018. Picture: Diane Cusack

Chair of IT@Cork, Caroline O’Driscoll, said: “Every year, the volume and calibre of applicant is growing. This is a testament to the thriving ICT cluster which has developed in the region, playing strongly in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics and Internet of Things.”

There are currently over 300 ICT related companies employing more than 29,000 people in the region, and the outlook for further growth in 2019 and beyond is very positive, Ms O’Driscoll said.

The judging panel will including expert industry representatives from Blizzard, PepsiCo, KPMG, VMware, Investec, Trend Micro, CIT, Qualcomm, National Software Centre, Cork BIC, Poppulo, Enterprise Ireland, Dell EMC, Cork County Council, Tyndall, Malwarebytes and Teamwork.

The IT@Cork Leaders Awards are split into seven categories. The closing date for entry is October 2.