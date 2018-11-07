Cork's economy sees €12m boost from cruise ships

A total of 92 cruise ships will have visited Cork in 2018 with more than 157,000 passengers and 69,000 crews stepping ashore this summer.

With one more cruise ship left to visit in December, the Port of Cork’s 2018 cruise season is drawing to a close with a €12m boost.

Brendan Keating, Port of Cork Chief Executive, said: "Even though our cruise business has grown 30% in the last year, the biggest beneficiary is the region with up to €12 million injected into the local economy over the summer cruise season.

Brendan Keating

"This is a significant boost which we are delighted to facilitate. In 2019 we anticipate over 100 cruise calls to Cork and realistically this is how we expect the cruise business pace to continue."

Currently, all cruise operations are handled in Cobh, Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth, but with the continued growth in calls, the Port of Cork is now keen to explore the option of a second cruise berth in Cobh.

The Port of Cork last week launched their ‘Expressions of Interest’ to the market inviting submissions from interested parties to develop and/or operate a new cruise berth at Lynch’s Quay in Cobh.

Mr Conor Mowlds, Port of Cork Chief Commercial Officer, said: "By launching the Expressions of Interest we will see if there is an appetite in the market to develop a new cruise berth in Cobh.

"From the Port’s perspective, we know this business is growing and we want to have every possible option ready to capitalise on this business."