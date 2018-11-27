Cork's Cask bar scoops five Irish Craft Cocktail Awards

Cork bar Cask has stormed the Irish Craft Cocktail Awards, winning in five categories including the biggest honour, Best Overall Cocktail Bar 2018 -- the second time in a row it has scooped top prize.

The MacCurtain Street bar also won Outstanding Cocktail Menu, Best Bar Team and Best Cocktail Bar in Munster, while Best Bartender went to Cask’s cocktail master Carl D’Alton.

The Cask team of Richard Evans, Carl d'Alton, Andy Ferreira and Arthur Little.

The awards aim to celebrate the skill, training, uniqueness and artistry of craft cocktail concoction in Ireland.

Winners are determined by public and industry votes.

Cask bar manager, Andy Ferreira said: “I’m thrilled for everyone involved in Cask, and particularly for Carl who is one of the most talented, humble and creative bartenders on the scene. Winning Best Overall Cocktail Bar for a second year running is an amazing feeling.

When you do four drinks’ menus a year and really immerse yourself in seasonality and working with locally-foraged ingredients, it’s an incredibly rewarding way to develop drinks and menus.

Mr Alton was announced as the World Class Irish Bartender of the Year 2018, taking the coveted title from Mr Ferreira, who was the 2017 winner.

Cask also took home the top honours of Overall Bar of the Year in the Bar of the Year Awards 2018 and Best Overall Cocktail Experience at the National Hospitality Awards 2018.

Amongst other accolades, Cask was awarded Cocktail Bar of the Year at the industry-leading Sky Bar of the Year Awards 2017 and Best Overall Cocktail Bar at the Irish Craft Cocktail Awards 2017.