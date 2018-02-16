Cork tops location list for IDA grants

By Gordon Deegan

Cork-based foreign-owned multinationals received more IDA grants than those based anywhere else in the country last year, being awarded €20.8m.

It is the first time Cork has topped the geographical list for IDA grants, overtaking Dublin, which last year received €19.9m.

Figures from Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys show foreign-owned firms received almost €91m in grant payments during 2017.

Over the past five years, the IDA has paid out €457m in grants to foreign companies based with operations here. The country’s ‘big four’ urban areas of Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick have secured 65% — or nearly €300m — of that total.

The figures, provided to Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming in a written Dáil reply, show that Dublin has been the big winner in IDA grants over the past five years with foreign-owned firms there receiving over €104m from the agency or 23% of the total.

Over the five years, foreign-owned firms located in Cork received €78m, those in Galway were awarded €65.34m and Limerick €51m.

However, after those four areas there is a major gap, with the fifth largest city Waterford receiving €23.8m in grants; followed by firms in Mayo getting €17.6m, Kildare €16.88m, Tipperary €15.3m, and Clare €13m.

Leitrim was the only county to receive no payment in the past five years. Companies in Meath and Monaghan, also received zero IDA grants last year.

“Similar to using site visit numbers, grant figures are not an accurate measure of how the IDA does its work across Ireland,” an IDA spokesman said.