Cork to Boston Providence route announced for summer 2019

Cork Airport has welcomed today’s announcement that Norwegian’s Cork to Boston Providence service is available to book for summer 2019.

On sale now, the route will operate at the same weekly frequency as 2018, flying Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Cork to Boston Providence 2019 summer schedule commences April and runs through to October. Seats are available to book here.

The Cork to Boston Providence route links Cork Airport with TF Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, located an hour from Boston.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications at Cork Airport said: “We welcome the Cork to Boston Providence route announcement for summer 2019, coming just as we celebrate the first year of this significant and successful service.

“Tourism Ireland recently confirmed an increase of 12.4% of inbound passengers from North America in the first five months of 2018.

With Cork Airport being uniquely placed at the beginning of both the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East, this route has made it even easier for US visitors to come to the south of Ireland and experience all it has to offer.

“This route also offers affordable transatlantic travel for those travelling to the east coast of America to experience the magnificent US summer holiday destinations such as Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian added: “We launched Cork Airport’s first transatlantic flights in its 50-year history and we’re pleased to have now put flights on sale for summer 2019.

Offering a direct transatlantic link to the USA with fares from €129 one-way makes this a great time to book affordable flights to the US and enjoy our unrivalled service and modern, spacious aircraft.

- Digital Desk