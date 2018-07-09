Cork start up launches first combined communication and employee engagement platform

Irish company Workvivo launched the first platform to combine employee engagement and internal communications today.

The Cork start up created the platform in order for companies to connect and engage with employees across the globe, through internal communication, integrated pulse surveys, as well as by tracking goals and achievements.

The platform is already used by nearly 10,000 employees in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, USA, Canada and China.

Speaking about the launch, CEO and co-founder John Goulding said: “We’re delighted to officially launch Workvivo. Recent Gallup research shows that 70% of workers in organisations globally are not engaged.

"Workvivo builds a culture of real-time employee recognition in a way that aligns with how employees want to interact with technology. By using Workvivo, our clients can expect improved staff retention, productivity and customer experience.”

Niall McEvoy, ICT Manager, High Potential Start-ups, Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting indigenous companies as they realise their global ambition and Workvivo is a great example of an innovative Irish company with the ambition and potential to scale in international markets."

Digital Desk