Cork set to become fastest growing region under Project 2040 plan

Cork has cemented its place as a key European tech hub with over 300 ICT-related companies employing more than 29,000 people in the region.

Cork is set to become the fastest growing region under the Project 2040 plan, particularly in ICT.

Employment in Cork’s tech sector has risen over the last five years making it the largest source of foreign direct investment in the region.

In total, there are currently over 300 ICT-related companies employing more than 29,000 people in the region.

The body representing over 200 companies working within the ICT sector in the Cork region, it@cork,

has launched the it@cork Leaders Awards, an annual event recognising the best in Cork’s thriving ICT community.

it@cork is inviting nominations from those who believe a tech company is worthy of recognition, to apply to be a part of the awards.

The Awards, which are in their 12th year, are now open to applicants, with judging to take place in early October.

It will culminate in a gala prize-giving ceremony to be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on October 19th.

Speaking at the launch Caroline O’Driscoll, Chairperson of it@cork said:

“I have been involved in these awards for a number of years and every year the volume and calibre of applicant is growing. This is a testament to the thriving ICT cluster which has developed in the region, playing strongly in areas such as Cyber Security, Cloud, Data Analytics and IOT.

"From global multinationals to start-ups, as well as our innovative third level education sector, the Leader Awards recognise all those who have gone further than most in the use of technology in their respective organisations and businesses."

"This year we are leveraging the great work done by Cork City Council on the “City Rising is a Beautiful Thing” campaign, to complement our theme. We are celebrating all that is great about ICT in Cork."

The it@cork Leaders Awards are split into 7 categories:

Tech Start-Up of the Year

The One to Watch

MNC of the Year

Excellence in Education

Smart Technology Innovation Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Technical Training Programme of the Year

Chair of the Awards Committee John Drury, spoke of some changes and some “old favourites” to the categories.

“This year we have introduced a new CSR award to acknowledge and celebrate the great work that so many organisations in Cork do for their community without expecting anything in return."

"In addition, back for its 4th year, is the prestigious Tech Person of the Year Award. This is the only category nominated by the board of it@cork and the ultimate winner is selected by a panel of four judges."

The judging panel will including expert industry representatives from Blizzard, PepsiCo, KPMG, VMware, Investec, Trend Micro, CIT, Qualcomm, National Software Centre, Cork BIC, Poppulo, Enterprise Ireland, Dell EMC, Cork County Council, Tyndall, Malwarebytes and Teamwork.

The closing date for entry is October 2nd.

2017 Winner List:

Smart Technology Innovation Award – Solo Energy

Multinational of the Year Award – Abtran

Technical Training Programme – VMware (KickStart)

Tech Start Up of the Year Award – Twister WristWear

The One to Watch Award – Cork Internet eXchange

Excellence in Education Award – Scoil Niocláis National School

- Digital Desk