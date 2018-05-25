Cork law firm rebranding as CDS Law & Tax

By Joe Dermody

The Cork-based law firm Ciarán Desmond Solicitors has announced that it is rebranding its business.

Effective from today, the firm will now be known as CDS Law & Tax.

Ciarán Desmond said: “After many successful years in previous partnerships, I established Ciarán Desmond Solicitors back in 2015.

Ciarán Desmond and the team at CDS Law & Tax launching their new brand identify at their offices in Penrose Wharf, Cork.

A key part of my vision then was to surround myself with a team that would deliver excellence and expertise to our clients across our core services, being law and tax.

“Of all that we have achieved so far, we are most proud of having delivered on that vision,” he said.

“So much so that today, in recognition of the fact that our firm is about much more than me personally, we’re evolving from Ciarán Desmond Solicitors to a new name, CDS Law & Tax.

“This is an exciting time for me and my experienced team and we are looking forward to announcing further growth in the years ahead,” added Mr Desmond.

The firm has also announced that as part of its growth and development strategy, it has a number of new vacancies which it is looking to fill with immediate effect.

The roles concerned are that of corporate solicitor, commercial property solicitor and trainee solicitor, with scope also to expand the number of tax consultants in the firm.