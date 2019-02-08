Cork has Ireland’s most punctual airport

Cork Airport is Ireland’s most punctual airport, according to new research.

Global aviation analysts OAG revealed that Cork Airport topped the punctuality league for international airports in Ireland in 2018, with an on-time performance of 80.2%.

Cork Airport saw growth of 4% last year, serving 2.4 million passengers and is now entering its fourth year of consecutive growth, with passenger numbers set to rise by 7% this year.

It is forecasted that 2.6 million will travel through Cork Airport in 2019.

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said: “As Cork Airport continues to grow, it is important that we maintain the key aspects of what our passengers have always loved about the airport — ease of access, award-winning customer service, minimal wait times, and of course, our punctuality.

"Topping the punctuality league of Irish airports is a testament to the extensive work the team at Cork Airport, along with our airline partners, put in to provide hassle-free and seamless travel for passengers flying out of the south of Ireland.”

More than 50 routes are now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, continental Europe and the east coast of the USA, and we are committed to continuing this growth throughout 2019.