Cork firms not data ready for EU data laws

By Geoff Percival

Approximately 70% of Cork-based businesses remain unprepared for impending EU data protection and privacy laws, according to a survey.

They could be leaving themselves vulnerable to significant sanctions if that doesn’t change.

On the back of its findings, Cork-based solicitor firm JW O’Donovan has warned companies to act immediately if they are to be ready for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into force on May 25.

It added that the majority of SMEs in the Cork region are “simply not prepared”.

“Businesses are in a precarious position — they are leaving themselves exposed to harsh penalties and fines if they don’t act now,” warned JW O’Donovan associate John Fuller.

“We conducted a survey recently in which we asked businesses questions pertaining to how they manage, store and use data — with the aim of getting a better insight into how prepared the business community is, in a general sense, for the oncoming regulatory changes.”

“The responses were concerning. Overall, it appeared that just three-in-10 businesses have put in place the necessary processes and procedures to ensure compliance. While other businesses have made some moves in the right direction, they were still a long way off being GDPR-ready. And others still had simply not given it much, if any, thought,” he said.

“GDPR is coming down the track — and the deadline is fast-approaching... I know some people are looking at this thinking ‘it’s too late now — there’s too much work to do before the deadline’ — but it really is a case of better late than never,” said Mr Fuller.