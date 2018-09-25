Cork firm’s new technology for cancer diagnostics

By Pádraig Hoare

A Cork life sciences company is looking to commercialise its breakthrough cell detection technology that could revolutionise cancer diagnostics and other research.

BioBind, the brainchild of Dr Mark Tangney and his team, Dr Ian Curtin and Stephen Buckley, is a custom imaging solution that uses a novel smart biosensor to allow researchers and other professionals to see inside and outside the body.

Cian O’Mathuna, Tyndall, Helena McMahon, IT Tralee, and Mark Tangney, BioBind, at the awards ceremony. Picture: Cathal Noonan

The innovation will reduce the time to develop new treatments or diagnostics for various diseases, including forms of cancer.

BioBind, which won the UCC Life Sciences Invention of the Year, is now in the planning stages to launch a spinout company to commercialise the technology.

The UCC ICT Invention of the Year was presented to Prof Cian O’Mathuna and the Tyndall magnetics on silicon team for their magnetics technology, which will improve battery life of mobile devices.

Teagasc Invention of the Year went to the team led by Dr Kieran Meade for its next-generation vaccination solution for neonatal calves.

IT Tralee Invention of the Year was won by Dr Helena McMahon and her team for their solution to address intrinsic or extrinsic skin ageing through extracellular matrix production.

CIT ICT Invention of the Year was won by Dr Derry Fitzgerald, who developed ‘Photoshop for audio’ which is now being used by the Beach Boys, Capitol Records, and others in the audio industry to remaster music.