Cork firm looking for new staff offer food, travel and wellbeing bonuses

A company in Cork is looking for new recruits and is offering perks with a difference.

Eventbrite in Cork is looking to hire staff, with food, travel and wellbeing bonuses up for grabs.

The international ticketing firm's to hold an open recruitment event next week.

Eventbrite's Amanda Darmody has said the perks are important because the well being of Eventbrite's staff is a priorty for the company.
