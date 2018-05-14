Cork company NRG Awareness to create 70 new jobs

Energy company NRG Awareness announced today that it will create 70 new jobs over the next two years at its headquarters in Cork.

NRG Awareness focuses on reducing heating costs for homes and businesses and works with 150 heating installers across the country.

NRG Awareness is an Irish company, headquartered in Cork city, and it has already started marketing and selling its patented products into the UK market.

Bills can be reduced by 15-60% which amounts to significant savings for customers. Heating costs were reduced in a number of community hospitals across Munster by an average of 40% annually.

The company expects to expand significantly in the next two years, growing its direct staff numbers from 7 to 30 by the end of 2019. This growth will be responsible for a further 50 new heating installer jobs nationwide.

The firm also expects to have a turnover of €5m by the end of 2020.

375,000 Irish homes have already received upgrades through State grants. By the end of 2019, NRG Awareness will have sold approximately 6,000 units and this is expected to reach 20,000 by the end of 2020.

The news is the second such boost to hit the Irish job market after it was announced today that 100 new roles would be created at Longford manufacturing facility Leetha Industries.

