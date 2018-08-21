Cork cocktail hotspot wins 2018 Bar of the Year

A Cork cocktail bar has claimed top prize at the 2018 Bar of the Year awards.

Cask beat over 500 entries to the award, with the cocktail bar being deemed to be outstanding in all areas, with judges particularly noting its unique design.

It rounded off a fine night for MacCurtain St bar as hotspot also picked up the Cocktail Bar of the Year and the Contemporary Bar award.

The awards were presented on Monday night at a gala ceremony in Dublin, hosted by radio presenter Tom Dunne.

Among the other winners, the Gin Library at Galgorm Resort & Spa in Antrim picked up Gin Bar of the Year while the Southern Comfort People’s Choice Awards saw An Púcan in Galway take home both the overall People’s Choice Award and the regional title in Connacht/Ulster.

Dolan’s of Limerick (Munster), Devitts of Camden Street (Dublin) and Ireland’s highest pub Johnnie Fox’s (Leinster) rounded out the Southern Comfort People’s Choice winners.

Cork was well served in the awards, with Rebel County watering holes picking up four other awards on the night.

The Shelbourne Bar was named Whiskey bar of the Year, Franciscan Well named Tourist Bar, The Oyster Tavern collected the City Bar of the Year and Traford Murphy of Ballymaloe House collected the Cocktail Bartender of the Year award.

Commenting on the winners, Katherine O’Riordan, Event Director said: "The judges were blown away with the standards right across the board this year.

"Bars throughout Ireland continue to create, innovate and up their game. From the classic Irish pub to trendy cocktail bars, the variety and quality is what makes these bars stand out above the rest.

"We are delighted that these awards give us the opportunity to showcase the very best bars, pubs and clubs this country has to offer.

"Ireland is known the world over for our outstanding bars along with the craic they provide – if these winners are anything to go by, that reputation is in safe hands."