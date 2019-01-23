Cork Chamber of Commerce aims to raise €200,000 to mark anniversary

Cork Chamber of Commerce has launched a six-month funding drive to raise €200,000 in partnership with Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) in light of their 200 year anniversary.

SIFI Business Development Manager Padraic Vallely and Cork Chamber of Commerce Director of International Relations Katherine Fitzgerald. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.

The funds raised will benefit Cork community initiatives with a social, environmental or economic impact.

Cork chamber is the first Irish chamber of commerce to launch an initiative of this kind and aims to raise €100,000.

Cork Chamber President Bill O’Connell said:

"Social innovation projects have a hugely important role to play in local communities and this project gives everyone a chance to become a philanthropist."

The Department of Rural and Community Development will match all philanthropic donations to Social Innovation Fund Ireland, from the Dormant Accounts Fund, which would bring the combined figure to €200,000.

SIFI Chief Executive Deirdre Mortell added: "Given Cork Chamber’s milestone anniversary, it is the perfect time for members to strengthen their role in Cork’s great tradition of philanthropy and to start laying strong foundations for future generations by supporting innovative social enterprises and charities in the region."

New and established not-for-profit or social enterprises across Cork can apply for funding of projects that are innovative, address a critical social issue such as health, inclusion, local economy, and environment, among others.

Former recipients include Irish Community Rapid Response and Cork ARC Cancer Support.

2019's awardees will be announced in a ceremony this November.