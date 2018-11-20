Cork businesses urged to enter expanded Business of the Year Awards

Cork Business Association (CBA) has issued a rallying call for businesses to enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2018, which this year includes two new categories.

The awards, in partnership with awards sponsor JCD, event partner AIB and media partner The Irish Examiner, aim to recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working across varied sectors of business in the city and its environs.

CBA members gather to launch the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2018.

The 12 award categories for 2018 include Best New Business in Cork, Best Cork Family Business, Best Hotel, Best Cork Restaurant, Best Cork Café, Best Cork VFI Pub, Best Cork Retail Business, Best Professional Services Business, Best Tourism Art Event, sponsored by IHF Cork.

The Medium Category Cork Business of the Year is open to all medium-sized businesses, while the Large Category Cork Business of the Year is open to all large businesses irrespective of Category.

A new award, the Champion of Cork, was created to praise, honour and recognise a Corkonian believed has made a real difference to Cork and its people, be it through driving business, their contribution to the arts, their charitable work, their efforts in developing our city or their passion and drive for promoting all things Cork.

The CBA is celebrating 61 years in business this year.

Chief executive Lawrence Owens said: “The Cork Business of the Year Awards have grown year on year and are certainly the highlight of CBA’s calendar. Through these awards, along with our sponsors and partners, the CBA annually seeks to recognise the hard work and good business acumen demonstrated by businesses in Cork.

“Last year we recognised some highly notable achievements, with CIT being named Cork Business of the Year 2017 – Large Category; Cork Convention Bureau winning Cork Business of the Year 2017 - Medium Category; and Republic of Work being named Best New Cork Business 2017.

“This year we are delighted to announce the separation of the Best Cork Restaurant and Café awards and the addition of an entirely new category, The Champion of Cork Award, which will honour the contribution of a key individual to business development within the city.

“We very much look forward to receiving this year’s submissions and would like to encourage all businesses located within the greater Cork city area to consider entering these prestigious awards.

“The benefits of being part of the awards process are many, including association with the awards, public recognition for your hard work, plus marketing and networking opportunities. We would also like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our awards sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partner The Irish Examiner.”

To enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2018, your business must be based in the greater Cork city area or be a current member of the CBA.

Entries for all award categories, which are free to enter, should be completed online at http://corkbusiness.ie/cba-cork-business-of-the-year-awards-2018/, following a simple three-step process no later than midnight December 3.

An experienced panel of leading business executives will provide independent judging with shortlisting starting on Monday, December 10.

The awards ceremony, which is a favourite event on Cork's social calendar, will take place at a black-tie dinner in the Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs on Saturday, January 19.

Tickets are €110 or €1,000 for a table of 10 (plus booking fee) and are available to purchase through Eventbrite or direct from the CBA office by calling (021) 427 8295.

Tickets include a pre-dinner drinks reception, a three-course meal; wine, awards presentations, spot prizes and stellar live entertainment.

For more information on Cork Business Association and the 2017 Cork Business of the Year Awards including full detail of categories and how to enter see here

The 12 award categories for 2018 include:

Best New Business in Cork, sponsored by LEO Cork City

Open to all businesses that have been founded or are new to Cork since January 1, 2016. Entrants will be asked to explain their business and to demonstrate how they have translated a great idea into a viable and successful business venture. They will also be asked to outline their plans for the future.

Best Cork Family Business

Open to all family owned and run businesses in the greater Cork city area. Your business must be managed by family members and you must be able to demonstrate the involvement of at least two generations of family members who are working in the business.

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by Kings Laundry

The Best Hotel award acknowledges excellence in service and accommodation. Entrants will demonstrate high class, flawless service in a comfortable, quality establishment, while both meeting and exceeding guest expectations, and how they have helped to promote Cork as a destination nationally and internationally.

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market

The best restaurant award acknowledges excellence in quality, service, price and ambience. Entrants will demonstrate high standards in food quality, cost, efficiency, customer service, imagination, attention to detail, marketing and how well the establishment functions as a business.

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market

The best café award will recognise excellence in customer service, business innovation, premises ambience and atmosphere. Entrants will demonstrate high standards in food quality, cost, efficiency, imagination, attention to detail, marketing and how they have raised the profile of their business in this ever increasingly competitive sector.

Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork

The award for Best Cork Pub will be the pub that, in the opinion of the judges, demonstrates ‘best in class’ in the areas of innovation, creativity, ambience, operational excellence and customer service. Open to VFI Members only.

Best Cork Retail Business, sponsored by Cork City Council

The best Cork Retail Business will be awarded to the business that routinely strives for the highest standards across a number of key metrics such as customer service, value, visual merchandising, premises maintenance, marketing, and adaptability. High standards are particularly important given the very severe challenges currently facing Ireland’s retail industry. It is critical that the retail industry plays its part in consistently improving its offering to attract more customers, keep retail workers in jobs and simultaneously keep Cork city centre vibrant which in turn will re-engage citizens and customers alike.

Best Professional Services Business, sponsored by ETC – the events, tourism and communications agency.

This category is open to all businesses that provide a professional business service in the greater Cork city area. They include banking, legal, accounting, HR, recruitment, PR, marketing, architects, financial advisers, engineers, consultants, training providers, strategic advice etc. They can be any organisation or profession that offers customised, knowledge-based services to clients. Entrants must be able to explain what their professional business service is and demonstrate their commitment to customer service excellence within their particular service provided.

Best Tourism Art Event, sponsored by IHF Cork

This award is designed to recognise and reward an organisation, attraction, business or event that has excelled in tourism, contributing to growing tourist numbers and /or the visitor experience in Cork.

Cork Business of the Year, medium category, sponsored by JCD and the Irish Examiner

This award honours and acknowledges a business that has contributed or promoted the enhancement of the commercial, cultural, or civic life in Cork city. This award is open to all medium-sized businesses irrespective of Category.

Cork Business of the Year, large category, sponsored by JCD and the Irish Examiner

This award honours and acknowledges a business that has contributed or promoted the enhancement of the commercial, cultural, or civic life in Cork city. This award is open to all large businesses irrespective of Category.

The Champion of Cork Award

Champion of Cork

This award was created to praise, honour and recognise a Corkonian whom we believe has made a real difference to Cork and its people, be it through driving business, their contribution to the arts, their charitable work, their efforts in developing our city or their passion and drive for promoting all things Cork.