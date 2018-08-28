Cork brewery takes six gold medals at World Beer Awards

By Olivia Kelleher

A Cork brewery which opened for business in 2014 has surpassed expectations by taking gold medals in six different categories at the World Beer Awards in London.

Head Brewer of the Rising Sons Brewery in Cornmarket Street Shane Murphy started his career in his home shed with a homebrew kit and was bitten by the bug.

Cork has a strong brewing heritage, with there once having been lots of smaller breweries in the city as well as the established name of Murphy's and Beamish and Crawford.

Head Brewer, Shane Murphy

Rising Sons Brewery won the top award for Mi Daza Stout; Sunbeam Pilsner; Grainiú Ale Belgian Style Wheat Ale; Steeple American Amber Ale; and Ostara Berliner -Style Sour Wheat Ale and Changeling Session Pale Ale. Changeling Session Pale Ale also took gold at The International Beer Challenge.

The World Beer Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all internationally recognised styles of beer.

Presented by thedrinksreport.com, the world’s no.1 online resource for drinks professionals, the World Beer Awards select, reward, and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

The competition is judged by some of the most respected beer judges and head brewers from all over the world.

Judy Wilkins, Director and General Manager of Rising Sons Brewery, says it is extraordinary to have achieved so much in such a relatively short period of time.

It reflects the passion of our brewers and the commitment that we have in producing quality customer focused beer.

The brewery is under the same roof as an independent, family-owned, craft brewpub. The beers are chemical and additive free. The brewery has picked up a number of awards since it opened its doors for the first time.

The taste winners at the World Beer Awards are based upon the commonly held port groupings which define the style and process of beer production. Thousands of beers from over thirty countries compete for the top prizes.