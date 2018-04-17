Cork-based tech company Over-C and O2 announce five year partnership

Cork-based Over-C, an Irish data and analytics technology company, and O2 unveiled details of their new five year technology partnership today with the announcement of their first UK client, ScotRail, Scotland’s national rail service provider.

The technology partnership will enable O2 to offer Over-C’s digital transformation solution to new and existing clients in the UK, under the name O2 Smart Compliance.

ScotRail, which manages more than 350 stations across Scotland and employs over 5,000 people, has signed a five year agreement to use O2 Smart Compliance, as part of their commitment to increase safety and facilitate compliance.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Elliott, CEO of Over-C said: “After two years developing our technology to enterprise grade, we are delighted to announce this partnership with O2, whose commitment to innovation matches our own.

“This partnership will allow us to increase the reach and impact of our ground-breaking solution, passing on the proven benefits to forward-looking clients, such as ScotRail.”

Vinnett Taylor, Head of IoT sales for O2, added: “At O2, we are constantly on the lookout for strategic partners that offer disruptive solutions that allow us to deliver quantifiable transformative impacts for our enterprise customers.

Our goal was to offer an Internet of Things solution that combined innovative connected devices with scalable, customisable solutions, bringing together sensor data, cloud storage, machine learning and enhanced connectivity. Over-C’s platform delivers on all counts."

