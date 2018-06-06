Cork-based firms expand with 400 Irish and UK jobs

By Pádraig Hoare

Business outsourcing firm Abtran has said it aims to create 350 jobs at a new centre in Sligo, while Cork-headquartered onsite support services company Elevare said that it would hire 50 people in Dublin and London.

Abtran, which provides outsourcing services to clients in utilities, financial services, and government sectors, said its new centre would be up and running by the end of the third quarter this year.

Established and headquartered in Cork since 1997, Abtran employs more than 2,000 people in Cork, Dublin and India, with the majority employed in Cork.

The firm said the Sligo development was part of a regional expansion strategy in the Republic.

Chief executive Pat Ryan said: “We believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations.”

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said Abtran was “a great example of how an Irish business, with a blueprint for services innovation, can successfully accelerate and rapidly scale its business in international markets”.

Cork firm Elevare said it was expanding because of “significant growth, particularly in the social media and banking sectors”.

Some 30 jobs will be created in Dublin, with 20 jobs in the new London office.

Turnover in the last year reached €4.2m, and the firm said that it expected a 25% increase in revenue in 2019.

Meanwhile, commercial aviation financial advisory firm Stratos has said it will establish a base at the Shannon Group’s International Aviation Services Centre, with six new staff to locate there.