Cork-based company signs €1.5m deal expected to generate up to 10 jobs

Cork-based Conversation Piece, a provider of on-site and cloud phone systems to businesses throughout Ireland, has signed a deal worth €1.5m with Irish wholesale telecoms company, Agility Communications.

The new agreement is expected to generate up to 10 new jobs across both companies and runs over the next three years.

Seamus Dunne, Sales Manager, Conversation Piece and Shane Tully, Head of Carrier Services, Agility Communications. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

The deal will allow Conversation Piece to deliver enterprise-level voice, telephony and cloud products to its customers over Agility Communication’s network. As a nationwide Tier 1 network, Conversation Piece’s customers can also avail of Agility’s dedicated gigabyte fibre broadband anywhere in Ireland.

Conversation Piece celebrates 40 years in business this year and currently employs 15 people in its Dublin and Cork offices.

Speaking of the deal, Seamus Dunne, Sales Manager at Conversation Piece said: “Our customers have come to rely on us to deliver reliable, affordable and easily scalable voice and data services for decades.

“We’ve worked with Agility since 2015 and find it delivers an unparalleled level of service. It has been a key part of our growth over the past few years and this new deal will help accelerate this growth further.”

