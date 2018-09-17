Cork Airport wins prestigious global marketing award

Cork Airport has won a global accolade recognising excellence in aviation marketing.

Ireland's second busiest airport won the annual World Routes 2018 Marketing Award.

Pictured (l-r) at the World Routes 2018 Marketing Awards are Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy; Aviation Marketing Analyst at Cork Airport, Cindy Hugon-Duprat; and Head of Aviation Marketing at Cork Airport, Daragh Hanratty; with brand director of Routes, Steven Small.

The airport beat out competition from Shannon Airport; Billund Airport, Denmark; London Southend Airport; and Myrtle Beach International Airport, USA in the Under 4 Million Passengers category.

"The team at Cork Airport is absolutely delighted, especially for our Head of Aviation Marketing Daragh Hanratty," said Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy.

"This award is a huge testament to our growth development over the past three years at Cork Airport, as we continually strive for excellence, new routes and expansion."

Cork Airport is forecasting growth of 4% this year and has made several route announcements in recent weeks including four new Ryanair services from Cork to Budapest, Malta, London Luton and Poznań, Poland.

