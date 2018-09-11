Cork Airport welcomes new Ryanair route to Malta

Cork Airport has today welcomed the news that Ryanair is to launch a new route to Malta starting in March of next year.

The service to the island country in the Mediterranean will operate twice weekly as part of the airline's Summer 2019 schedule.

Malta is the latest route to be added to Cork Airport's growing list of destinations in recent weeks following the announcements of flights to London Luton and Faro - beginning in October - and Poznan in Poland from March.

Welcoming the news, the airport's managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “We are thrilled to see our partners Ryanair add Malta as the latest new destination to their extensive route network from Cork.

“Malta is a fantastic destination, famous for its beautiful coastline, amazing heritage sites, and the capital city Valetta is a real gem. We see Malta as a strong, safe outbound destination which combines food, sun and amazing sights."

Cork Airport now flies to over 40 destinations and is expected to have 2.4m passenger pass through its doors by the end of 2018.

On today’s announcement, Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Cork route to Malta, commencing in March 2019, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule.”