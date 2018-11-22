Cork Airport welcomes additional summer flights with Ryanair

Cork Airport has welcomed the news that Ryanair has added over 330 additional return flights to France, Italy and Spain for its Summer 2019 season.

The airline’s new service to Naples, Italy for Summer 2019 will also launch a month early due to high demand.

Over 54,000 extra seats will be added to routes across Barcelona Girona, Barcelona Reus, Bordeaux, Carcassonne and Milan Bergamo, for travel between June and August 2019.

The recently announced twice-weekly service to Naples, originally due to commence in July 2019, will now run from June to August next year, adding over 1,700 seats.

In 2019, 2.6 million passengers are forecasted to travel through Cork Airport.

Over 50 routes will be on offer, including the recent Ryanair announcements of Naples, along with Poznań, Budapest and Malta.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “Today’s announcement to extend these very popular summer sun routes underlines the ongoing investment Ryanair is making in their extensive network from Cork Airport.

These destinations offer Ryanair customers in Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, and the entire South of Ireland region, the opportunity to enjoy a great summer holiday next year while experiencing the award-winning customer service synonymous with Cork Airport.

“We will deliver our fourth consecutive year of growth in 2019 with a further increase of 7%. I am confident of further positive announcements as our business development team is working continuously to make that growth happen.”

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to start planning a summer escape and Ryanair is pleased to launch extra flights from Cork during June and August 2019.

These extra flights at amazing low prices will be quickly snapped up, so we advise early bookings to avoid missing out.

