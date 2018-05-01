Cork Airport shortlisted for prestigious European award

Cork Airport has been shortlisted as one of the best airports in Europe for the second year running.

The airport has been shortlisted for the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards.

Last year, Cork Airport won the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers category and is one of six nominated for the same award in 2018.

It is the only Irish airport to be shortlisted for Best Airport based on passenger numbers.

The other airports in the running for the award are: London City Airport, UK; Tallinn Airport, Estonia; Chisinau Airport, Moldova; Prishtina International Airport-Limak Kosovo and Turin Airport, Italy.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport

"To be shortlisted this year in the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers category is an honour, especially after our win last year," said Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport.

"This is a testament to the dedication of the entire team at Cork Airport, who continually strive for excellence ensuring we secure route expansion and growth."

Over 2.4 million passengers will pass through Cork Airport this year, which is the country’s fastest growing, best connected and busiest international airport after Dublin.

The winner of the award will be announced at the ACI Europe/World General Assembly in Brussels on June 19.

Digital Desk