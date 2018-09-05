Cork Airport announces new route to Poznan

Cork Airport has welcomed news that Ryanair is launching a twice-weekly service to the Polish city of Poznan.

The new route will begin in March 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, MD at Cork Airport said that airport welcomes the latest addition to their extensive network of destinations.

He said: “In addition to Poznań, Ryanair will also launch a new service to London Luton this October.

"These new routes will be very popular for leisure and business passengers in both directions.

"It’s an excellent development, particularly for the 2.4 million passengers from across the south of Ireland who use Cork Airport annually.

"We look forward to welcoming them over the coming months as they avail of the enhanced connectivity at the airport.”

Ryanair has also said they are delighted to be a part of this update to the Cork Airport summer 2019 schedule.

Spokesperson Robin Kiely said: "To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from €14.99 for travel from September to October, which is available for booking until Friday midnight, 7 September.”