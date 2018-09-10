Construction sector continues to grow, figures show

The Irish construction sector is continuing to grow, according to the latest figures from Ulster Bank for August.

The new Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Mangers' Index shows construction activity rose sharply last month amid strong increases in housing and commercial activity.

Higher workloads led builders to increase their staffing levels and purchasing activity.

Meanwhile, the rate of input price inflation quickened amid rising costs for a range of raw materials.

The index posted 58.3 in August, down from 60.7 in July but is still pointing to a sharp monthly rise in construction activity.

For the second consecutive month, all three sub-sectors registered positive growth, with housing remaining the strongest performing category.

The survey results also mark the 60th consecutive monthly expansion of construction activity, indicating that survey respondents have now been in recovery mode for five years, following the extreme collapse which took hold during the financial crisis.

