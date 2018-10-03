Conradh na Gaeilge: Gaeltacht investment plan could create more than 1,000 jobs

More than 1,190 jobs can be created through an Irish language and Gaeltacht investment plan, according to Conradh na Gaeilge.

Members from all over the country travelled to Dublin today to lobby TDs in a bid to secure funding for their plan in Budget 2019.

At a 10-hour mobile clinic at Buswells Hotel, Conradh na Gaeilge members encouraged TDs to make an investment in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht a Budget priority.

‘Clinic na Gaeilge’ heard how 87 Irish-language and Gaeltacht groups were seeking redress following a slashing of their resources by up to 70% since 2007.

“It is time to honour Programme for Government commitments and invest in our Gaeltachts and language,” said Conradh na Gaeilge President, Dr Niall Comer.

“The plan will provide essential resources towards the language planning process and afford the public many opportunities across the country to use Irish.”

‘Clinic na Gaeilge’ was held as part of Conradh na Gaeilge’s #SEAS18 (seisiúin eolais agus spreagtha) pre-budget campaign, which involves information and progress sessions on Irish language and Gaeltacht affairs.

“Irish speakers have been lobbying hard to secure the future of the language and our Gaeltachts,” said Conradh na Gaeilge Advocacy Manager, Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha.