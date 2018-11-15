Conor McGregor whiskey company sells all stock in one month

A whiskey product owned by Conor McGregor has sold out in just one month, with plans in place to restock in time for Christmas.

Proper No. Twelve sold 'hundreds of thousands of bottles', a stock which the company believed would last six months of sales in Ireland and the United States.

The team is working to bring more bottles to market, and the company says first wave solutions are in place for early December in Ireland and the United States.

McGregor has apologised to customers who missed out on purchasing a bottle of alcohol.

"I don’t usually see reason to apologise but in this case I want to take this chance to apologise to absolutely everyone for our out-of-stock situation. You have shown great support for Proper No. Twelve," he said.

He said the company will change its shipping methods to bring the items to customers faster.

"I was at the distillery last week and we have plans in place to be back in stock in Ireland and the United States in early December and onward. We are producing many hundreds of thousands of bottles now.

We will ship via air instead of by sea to deliver in time for the holidays for the many loyal customers who are asking for Proper No. Twelve for celebrations and gifting.

Plans are also in place to expand Proper No. Twelve and launch in more countries next year, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, and Canada.