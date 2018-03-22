Competition authority to conduct further investigation into Irish Times takeover of Irish Examiner
22/03/2018 - 11:46:54Back to Business Home
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC ) is to carry out a further investigation into the proposed takeover by the Irish Times of the Irish Examiner.
The CCPC says further analysis is needed to determine whether the purchase would reduce competition in the market.
People are being invited to make submissions by April 11, with a final decision expected by August.
They said, however, that this deadline may change if the CCPC asks for more information.
Join the conversation - comment here