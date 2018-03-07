Coca-Cola to launch its first alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola is going to launch its first alcoholic drink in its 132-year history.

The company is venturing into Japan's growing desire for Chu-Hi - flavoured fizzy drinks with a shot of a local spirit called shochu added - by producing an alcopop-style drink there.

The drink will have between 3% and 8% alcohol by volume, but is not likely to be sold outside Japan.

Chu-Hi is short for shochu highball and is seen as an alternative to beer.

Jorge Garduno, Coca-Cola's Japan president, said it was a "modest experiment for a specific slice of our market".

He said: "We haven't experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it's an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas."