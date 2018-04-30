CIT student receives inaugural Janssen scholarship

Tadgh McCarthy has been awarded the first Janssen / CIT Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Degree Scholarship.

A student of Cork Institute of Technology's Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology degree course, Tadgh will have the opportunity for work placement at Janssen Sciences Ireland.

Pic: Adrian O’Herlihy

The bursary, which will be awarded annually, also involves financial support for the duration of the course.

"At Janssen, we believe it is our duty to encourage young graduates so they can reach their educational potential and become an asset to the workforce," said Kyran Johnson, General Manager, Janssen Supply Chain Ireland.

"The calibre of entrants illustrates the academic drive, ambition and talent from these students.

"We have a wonderful relationship with CIT and as a major employer in Cork, it is important we support young men and women with the transition from third-level education to employment in STEM careers."

In their application, students were asked to show an understanding of the role of a biotech graduate in the design and operation of a pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical plant.

The successful applicant, Tadgh McCarthy, and runners-up, Siobhan Clough, Joana Moynihan, Aoife Gibbins, Clement Sim and Caoimhe O’Mahony, were all assessed by a selection committee with representation from both CIT and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC.

Digital Desk