Choice Hotel Group to add three more hotels to portfolio

One of the country’s leading hotel groups today announced the addition of two new hotels to its portfolio and the pending purchase of a third.

Choice Hotel Group has added two new, landmark hotels in Galway City – the Meyrick and the G hotels – bringing their portfolio to eight. In addition, the group is finalising the acquisition of the Waterside Hotel in Donabate, north Dublin.

The Galway investment adds to its existing hotel stock in the city. The 5 Star G Hotel boasts 101 bedrooms while the Meyrick at Eyre Square has 97 rooms, bringing the group’s number of bedrooms in Galway City to 250 rooms, after having recently purchased the boutique House Hotel in Galway’s Latin quarter late last year. The company will now employ over 400 people in Galway.

Last year the group also re-acquired the lease of Croydon Park Hotel in London, bringing their current portfolio to eight hotels across Ireland and the UK.

Andy O’ Neill, CEO, Choice Hotel Group, said: “The future is very exciting for the group as we are about to finalise the purchase of Waterside House Hotel, Donabate, Co. Dublin, in the coming weeks.”

“But we are not standing still. We are planning significant refurbishments of several of our hotels and envisage several million euros upgrading our new acquisitions and some of our existing hotel stock. This will involve significant spend on the G Hotel, the Meyrick, an upgrade at Croydon and we will be re-positioning the Waterside House Hotel as a boutique hotel on the beach in Dublin after a major refurbishment this year.”

“We said last year that we intended growing the business and I believe we are ahead of our target expansion, doubling the numbers of hotels we own or operate in the space of 18 months. Our relationship with Choice International is very important in our expansion also, allowing us the ability to connect hotels globally through their central reservations system with access to several global brands.”

“Choice Hotel Group is an Irish owned and managed operating company employing just over 840 people that operate as a family of hotels with high standards and great work teams. We currently operate in Ireland and the UK and we will continue to pursue opportunities both in Ireland and in the UK as they arise,” he added.