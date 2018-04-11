Chinese company to bring premium brands to Europe through House of Fraser

Chinese company Sanpower Group has announced that it has created a pathway for premium Chinese brands to enter the global market through House of Fraser.

The new supply chain programme was launched at the first Sanpower Global Supplier Conference in Nanjing, China yesterday.

The global supply chain management platform aims to spur local premium brands and products to expand into new markets. The initiative supports the Chinese Government's 'Belt and Road' vision, which is designed to boost trade and stimulate economic growth across Asia and beyond.

Under the programme, the new Sanpower Supply Chain and Branding Management Centre will undertake and manage House of Fraser's trade orders, increasing the breadth and depth of in-house products and shorten product development cycle and delivery.

Kong Jun, Sanpower's New Commerce Industry Group CEO, said: "This is a great platform for premium Chinese products to reach the UK and further afield across Europe.

Chinese manufacturing has transformed in recent years from extensive processing and production into a new era marked by independent designs, proprietary brands and innovation."

A House of Fraser's UK Global Product Sourcing spokesman, said: "The traditional image associated with Made in China is changing. Increasing numbers of high-quality Chinese products are becoming popular with British and European consumers.

"Once these products enter House of Fraser's sales channel, they will be able to access Europe and the greater global market, given quality and credit endorsement from House of Fraser."

- Press Association