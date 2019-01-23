Chamber calls for greater cooperation between Port and transit sector in UK and Ireland

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce has called for greater cooperation between the port and transit sector in Ireland and the UK.

The Chamber's policy paper will be discussed by Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is confirmed as the keynote speaker at the second UK-Ireland Port and Transit Forum which will take place in Cork on January 25.

Port of Cork CEO Brendan Keating said:

"This Forum allows us to discuss the level of preparedness across the Irish Sea, to discuss the impending challenge and to devise solutions and mechanisms that can be implemented in a no deal scenario.”

The policy paper outlines a number of proposals to increase engagement and communication between ports, hauliers, ferry companies and public authorities.

The aim is to protect integrated supply chains across the Irish Sea in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

READ MORE: Brexit drives nearly 50 financial firms to Luxembourg

British Irish Chamber of Commerce Director-General John McGrane said at a risk of a no-deal Brexit, businesses may face unfamiliar customs arrangements and burdensome administrative barriers.

Mr McGrane said:

"With 40% of the total tonnage of goods going through Irish ports destined for the UK and the current uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, it has never been more important to bring together these sectors from both sides of the Irish Sea.”