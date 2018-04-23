CEO of Irish company shortlisted for EY Entrepreneur of the Year award

Founder and CEO of Irish company Diaceutics, Peter Keeling, has been announced as one of the finalists for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The world-renowned programme recognises Ireland’s high-growth business leaders.

In its 21st year, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards is celebrating the theme of 'Ambition'.

Mr Keeling, who founded Diaceutics in 2005, has been named as a finalist in the international category and joins 23 fellow entrepreneurs in the running for the coveted prize, the winner of which will be revealed in October.

Diaceutics works with the world’s top pharmaceutical companies and utilises its global network of laboratories to help deliver better testing, more efficient diagnosis and more effective treatment for patients.

The company has given more than half a million patients with life-threatening diseases the best possible chance of recovery. It works in the top 10 markets in the world and has enjoyed 60% growth year-on-year for the last three years.

Mr Keeling has driven the organisation since its inception, when he recognised the value of precision medicine in terms of drug development and patient care, to its position now as a leader in the industry.

We are delighted to announce our 24 Finalists for 2018's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme! Find out who is in the final 24 now #EOYambition https://t.co/bWIJkkJhDH — EY Ireland (@EY_Ireland) April 23, 2018

Speaking about the news, Peter Keeling said: “It is an absolute honour to be named as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme, which is widely-recognised and well-respected across the globe. To be considered among such a high calibre of entrepreneurs and businesses is incredible

“This year’s ‘Ambition’ theme is something that resonates with everyone who works at Diaceutics and makes the achievement extra special. We are a very ambitious organisation which is constantly striving, and succeeding, at getting the right patients to the right treatment at the right time.”

- Digital Desk