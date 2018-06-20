Central Bank to give added mortgage protections to consumers
The Central Bank is introducing measures to help consumers make savings on their mortgage repayments.
It is introducing changes to the Consumer Protection Code to make it easier for people to switch their mortgage, and provide additional protections for them.
It will see standardised mortgage switching information being introduced and more transparency from lenders.
The changes come into force from next January.
-Digital Desk
