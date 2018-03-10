Central Bank may stop printing euro notes

The Central Bank could stop printing euro banknotes here as part of a strategic review.

While the review has been completed, but a spokesperson says that a decision has not yet been taken.

It will go before the Central Bank Commission at the end of this month and some 45 staff members who work at currency centre in Sandyford could be impacted.

However, the bank says it does not intend to seek compulsory redundancies and is committed to redeployment and retraining staff.

The proposed change would have no impact on supply as it's thought about 80% of notes already come from overseas.

