Central Bank issues warning about unauthorised investment company
The Central Bank has issued a warning about an unauthorised investment firm operating here.
It says Trinity Wealth Management Ltd (United Kingdom and Luxembourg) has been operating without appropriate authorisation.
The Central Bank says the company has cloned the details of two European Economic Area-authorised entities of the same name.
It is warning that consumers are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme if they deal with an unauthorised firm.