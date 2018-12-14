Central Bank figures show how much higher Ireland's mortgage rates are than rest of EU

Ireland continues to have Europe's highest mortgage interest rates.

Central Bank figures released this afternoon show the average rate here is just over 3%.

In the rest of the EU, the average is at 1.77%.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has said there was a 23% year-on-year increase in new mortgage agreements in the 12 months to October.

