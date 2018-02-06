Centra to create 400 news jobs with 30 new store openings

Irish retailer Centra has announced plans to open 30 new stores and redevelop 100 others, creating 400 new jobs in the process.

The expansion comes as part of a €30m investment connected to Centra's ongoing transformation towards their Live Every Day brand position.

Live Every Day encourages customers to shop in Centra as they have adopted a healthier, more innovative product, giving shoppers an even greater choice of healthy foods.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of Centra, said: “We are very happy with our performance in 2017 in what is an extremely competitive market.

"Our decision to reposition Centra in response to changing consumer trends, with customers increasingly choosing healthy options, has paid dividends.

“We are well-positioned for the future with plans to open a further 30 Centra stores in 2018, highlighting the attractiveness of the Centra brand to independent retailers.

"Our performance is ultimately testament to the efforts of our retail partners, who live the brand every day and deliver a tailored offer to the local community.”

Centra employs over 11,000 people across Ireland in over 450 stores.