Catch of the day as Fishy Fishy posts €183k profit

By Gordon Deegan

TV celebrity chef Martin Shanahan’s Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale posted a profit of €182,833 last year.

New accounts filed by Kinsale Gourmet Store Ltd show that accumulated profits at the company have increased from €1.86m to over €2.04m, and had a cash pile of €421,074.

Mr Shanahan and his wife Marie added an extension to his renowned restaurant in the gourmet Cork town of Kinsale three years ago and the investment continues to pay dividends.

Mr Shanahan established Fishy Fishy in 2006 and has space for 160 diners.

It originally opened as the Kinsale Gourmet Store in 1990.

The business has consistently been in the black in recent years. It posted profits of €224,355 in 2016, profits of €390,809 in 2015 and €117,927 in 2014.

The value of the company’s fixed assets increased from €3.24m to €3.37m last year. Directors’ pay last year fell from €283,922 to €221,836.

The payments included €120,849 in wages and €100,987 in pension payments.

Shareholder funds at the firm increased from €1.86m to €2.04m.

In 2009, Mr Shanahan started a TV career, filming the first of a series, Martin’s Mad About Fish.

He also has a number of cookery books to his name, including Irish Seafood Cookery and The Seafood Lover’s Cookbook, both written with Sally McKenna, and in 2011, Martin’s Fishy Fishy Cookbook.