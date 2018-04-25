Cash pile at Eamon Dunphy firm jumps to over €380,000

by Gordon Deegan

Last year, the cash pile at the media firm owned by Ireland’s best known football pundit, Eamon Dunphy jumped to over €380,000.

Dunphy has been a mainstay providing soccer analysis on our TV screens since the early 1980s and the earning power of the 72-year-old shows no sign of slowing down.

Eamon Dunphy

Accumulated profits at his company, Festuca Ltd last year dipped from €340,137 to €300,883.

However, this is explained by Dunphy handing himself a hefty salary increase last year.

Dunphy is one of two directors on the firm and last year directors’ pay more than doubled going from €87,093 to €197,000.

Last year, the cash pile at the company increased from €372,537 to €380,450.

Dunphy’s long-time friend and Irish soccer legend, John Giles is also enjoying a lucrative career from his soccer punditry.

The most recent accounts for Giles’s Quoteford show that the cash pile at the company jumped to €744,404 in 2016.

Accumulated profits at Quoteford increased from €613,744 to €669,481 in the 12 months to the end of December last.

The former Irish international soccer manager no longer works for RTÉ but continues to entertain listeners on Newstalk and the readers of the Herald newspaper where he writes a long running column.

Along with regular stints on RTÉ TV and radio along with a newspaper column, Dunphy last year set up of his 'The Stand' Podcast where Dunphy interviews well known personalities on the hot sporting and social/political topics of the day.

The accounts filed are the fourth set of accounts filed by Festuca Ltd underlining the rapid growth it has enjoyed since it was established in 2013.

Dunphy set up Festuca Ltd on August 26th 2013 after he moved to wind-up his former firm, Mac Consultants Ltd as he re-organised his company affairs.

Documents lodged by Mac Consultants Ltd’s liquidator in 2014 show that Dunphy received a windfall before tax totalling almost €500,000 from the wind-up.