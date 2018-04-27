Carbery buys Italian plant to underpin Brexit plan

By Joe Dermody

Synergy Flavours, the international flavours wing of West Cork-based Carbery Group, has acquired Italian flavour firm Janousek for an undisclosed sum.

Janousek produces natural flavours and extracts. Carbery says Janousek is a strategic move to reinforce Synergy’s position in Europe and provide an innovation and manufacturing hub to cater for further expansion.

Two weeks ago, reporting pre-tax profits of €31m for 2017, on turnover up 22.7% to €417.3m, Carbery said Synergy was poised to take any opportunities for growth across its infant, sports and clinical nutrition sectors.

The UK is a key market for Carbery’s cheese sales. It produces the Dubliner brand, low-fat cheeses and Red Leicester. Its Ballineen plant is the largest single cheese facility in Ireland, producing 25% of the country’s cheese output.

The Janousek acquisition is also part of the group’s Brexit strategic planning.

Carbery Group’s CEO, Jason Hawkins, said: “The geographical positioning of the business offers a great opportunity for synergy to leverage its position in the European market while also being a Brexit-proof solution to customers currently serviced from Synergy’s European headquarters in High Wycombe, near London.

“In addition, Janousek’s extraction technology and natural flavour capability will further enhance synergy’s portfolio of technologies which has made it a market leader in the provision of natural flavour solutions for food, nutritional and beverage applications.”

Founded in Prague in 1883, Janousek relocated to Trieste, northern Italy, and, in 1992, built a modern facility from where it now serves western and eastern Europe.

Its strong position in natural flavours combined with proprietary extraction technologies has enabled the business to develop leading positions in the beverage, nutrition and confectionery market sectors.

Vladislav Janousek, president of Janousek, said he was very happy to see his family business join Carbery Group, with its track record of nurturing acquired businesses and facilitating their global expansion.

“The compatibility of both businesses is an excellent foundation for future growth,” said Mr Janousek.