Cambridge Analytica to liquidate existing operations
18/05/2018 - 12:42:00Back to Business Home
Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, is liquidating existing operations.
The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday.
It said in a New York court filing that its assets totalled 100,001 to 500,000 dollars.
Its liabilities are between a million and 10 million dollars.
Cambridge Analytica insisted that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here