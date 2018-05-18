Cambridge Analytica to liquidate existing operations

Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, is liquidating existing operations.

The British firm filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday.

It said in a New York court filing that its assets totalled 100,001 to 500,000 dollars.

Its liabilities are between a million and 10 million dollars.

Cambridge Analytica insisted that none of the Facebook data it acquired from an academic researcher was used in the Trump campaign.

- Press Association
