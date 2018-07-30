Calls to get more women involved in higher levels of business

Back to Business Home

Plans to get more women involved at the higher levels of business have been launched.

The government has set up a group of business leaders to examine the gender diversification of company boards.

Over a third of companies on the Irish Stock Exchange have no female directors on their board at the moment.

Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says it is time for the industry to step up.

"The responsibility rests heavy on our shoulders," she said.

And remember, power and success doesn't always come in a pinstriped suit.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets