Calls to get more women involved in higher levels of business
Plans to get more women involved at the higher levels of business have been launched.
The government has set up a group of business leaders to examine the gender diversification of company boards.
Over a third of companies on the Irish Stock Exchange have no female directors on their board at the moment.
Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says it is time for the industry to step up.
"The responsibility rests heavy on our shoulders," she said.
