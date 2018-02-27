Business groups meet in Dublin to discuss post-Brexit challenges
Business groups are meeting in Dublin this morning to discuss how Ireland can turn Brexit challenges into opportunities.
The British-Irish Chamber of Commerce wants to see the UK set out a customs partnership between them and the EU.
Later, Britain's International Development Secretary Liam Fox will make a major speech on the UK's trading future.
Chamber of Commerce Director General, John McGrane, says any opportunities for Ireland will depend on the final Brexit deal:
He said: "If the UK ultimately does not participate in a customs union, the risk to trading goods is substantial, both in terms of tarrifs but also in terms of non-tariff costs and delays and the many other things that get in the way of open trade.
"On the other hand, if a customs union partnership arrangement can be formed then we do have the ability to sustain continuity of trading goods at least somewhat close to today's arrangements."
