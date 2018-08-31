BULLETIN: Alan Kelly calls on Brendan Howlin to go; Juncker calls for end to twice-yearly clock changes

GET INFORMED ...

IRELAND: Labour Leader Brendan Howlin is facing a heave as Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has said he “is not the right man to lead the party”.

IRELAND: The mother of a young charity worker from Cork arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece has appealed to the Irish authorities to intervene in his case.

IRELAND: A Donegal man who fell from a bridge in Australia has awoken from a coma on his 21st birthday and told his parents: “I love you, Mum and Dad.”

WORLD: EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is backing calls to ditch the twice-yearly changes to the time following a citizens’ consultation.

VIEWS: When you eat is as important as what you eat. Jonathan Johnston and Rona Antoni examine the mounting evidence for chrononutrition

SPORT: Carnacon have successfully appealed against their expulsion from the Mayo League and Championship.

FEATURE: Robert Hume explores six popular myths about the improbable life of Cork’s Anne Bonny, the Caribbean pirate queen.

CULTURE: A headline slot at Electric Picnic is just another marker in the inexorable rise of Jorja Smith, writes Ed Power.

SHOWBIZ: Piers Morgan has called a plus-size model’s appearance on the cover of a magazine “dangerous and misguided”.